Universe Group (LON:UNG) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.90

Universe Group plc (LON:UNG) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.90 and traded as low as $3.80. Universe Group shares last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 158,429 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4.91.

Universe Group (LON:UNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The company reported GBX (0.33) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

Universe Group plc designs, develops, and supports point-of-sale, payment, and loyalty solutions and systems for the petrol forecourt and convenience store markets in the United Kingdom and Belgium. The company provides software licenses and hardware; service and installations; data services; and consultancy and software license maintenance services.

