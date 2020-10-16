University Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIB) Short Interest Update

University Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIB) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of University Bancorp stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.96. University Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $10.55.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded University Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th.

University Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for University Bank that provides various personal, business, and community banking services in the United States. It accepts various checking, savings, and deposit accounts. The company's consumer loans include home equity installment, auto, personal, and recreational vehicle loans, as well as home equity lines of credits; and commercial and small business loans comprise commercial real estate, equipment, small business, and non-profit loans, as well as working capital lines of credit.

