v.systems Price Tops $0.0182 on Major Exchanges (VSYS)

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 16th. In the last week, v.systems has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. v.systems has a market capitalization of $38.53 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One v.systems coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About v.systems

v.systems (VSYS) is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,027,615,685 coins and its circulating supply is 2,112,757,221 coins. The official website for v.systems is www.v.systems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. The official message board for v.systems is medium.com/vsystems.

