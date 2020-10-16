Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,100 shares, a growth of 101.8% from the September 15th total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 709,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
VGIT opened at $70.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.45. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $65.69 and a 52 week high of $70.86.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.