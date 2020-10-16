Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,100 shares, a growth of 101.8% from the September 15th total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 709,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VGIT opened at $70.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.45. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $65.69 and a 52 week high of $70.86.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 246.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

