Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 130,400 shares, a growth of 94.3% from the September 15th total of 67,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

NASDAQ:VONG opened at $232.44 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $131.88 and a 12 month high of $240.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the second quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

