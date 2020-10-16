Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vectrus, Inc. engages in providing infrastructure asset management, logistics and supply chain management, and information technology and network communication services. Its services include operations, maintenance, management, engineering and sustainment for physical assets including a wide variety of facilities, information technology, network and communication systems, vehicles and equipment. The Company serves U.S. government customers worldwide. Vectrus, Inc. is based in United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Vectrus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.50.

Shares of VEC stock opened at $40.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $468.05 million, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Vectrus has a twelve month low of $28.90 and a twelve month high of $59.24.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $336.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.28 million. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 14.85%. Equities research analysts predict that Vectrus will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 0.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 4.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 6.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 272.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 1.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 25,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

