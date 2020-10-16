Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) PT Raised to $15.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

VNE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Veoneer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Veoneer in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Veoneer from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Veoneer from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Veoneer has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Get Veoneer alerts:

Veoneer stock opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Veoneer has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.80.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.58. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 29.33% and a negative net margin of 37.71%. The business had revenue of $184.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veoneer will post -4.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Veoneer by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Veoneer by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Veoneer during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Veoneer by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 59,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Veoneer by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.