Versarien plc (VRS.L) (LON:VRS) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $45.72

Shares of Versarien plc (VRS.L) (LON:VRS) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $45.72 and traded as low as $33.55. Versarien plc (VRS.L) shares last traded at $33.55, with a volume of 774,876 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 41.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 45.67. The company has a market capitalization of $64.86 million and a P/E ratio of -11.94.

Versarien plc (VRS.L) (LON:VRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported GBX (2.69) (($0.04)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Versarien plc, an engineering materials company, provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Graphene and Plastic Products, and Hard Wear and Metallic Products. The Graphene and Plastic Products segment offers graphene products, such as Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

