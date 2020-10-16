Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Lowered to $305.00 at Truist

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price objective lowered by Truist from $330.00 to $305.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $298.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $295.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $295.19.

Shares of VRTX traded up $8.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $223.77. 99,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,779,263. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.85. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $173.62 and a fifty-two week high of $306.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.87.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total transaction of $2,805,563.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,178.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 1,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.28, for a total value of $540,141.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,044 shares in the company, valued at $10,308,604.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 530.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

