VF (NYSE:VFC) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

VF (NYSE:VFC) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.83 billion.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $77.74 on Friday. VF has a fifty-two week low of $45.07 and a fifty-two week high of $100.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.21. The company has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.65.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.11. VF had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that VF will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.64%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VFC. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of VF from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of VF from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of VF from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of VF from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, 140166 raised their price target on shares of VF from $69.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.37.

In other news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of VF stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $637,327.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,405.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

