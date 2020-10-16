ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has $36.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $22.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VIAC. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BofA Securities cut shares of ViacomCBS from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America cut shares of ViacomCBS from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.88.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Shares of ViacomCBS stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $27.75. 135,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,153,031. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.85. ViacomCBS has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $43.04.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Analysts predict that ViacomCBS will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 138.3% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at $27,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.