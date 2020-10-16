VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 70.8% from the September 15th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSDA. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 388,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,862,000 after purchasing an additional 55,835 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 126,642 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 235,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after purchasing an additional 91,283 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,431,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 162,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 24,724 shares during the period.

VSDA opened at $37.58 on Friday. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $38.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%.

