Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VFF shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on shares of Village Farms International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

VFF traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $4.89. The company had a trading volume of 13,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,760. Village Farms International has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $8.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.48 million, a PE ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in Village Farms International by 76.2% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Village Farms International by 17.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Village Farms International by 47.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Village Farms International during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Village Farms International during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

