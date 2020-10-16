Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Short Interest Down 47.2% in September

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 47.2% from the September 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th.

In other Virco Mfg. news, CEO Robert A. Virtue purchased 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $36,795.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,145.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald R. Rudkin sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $73,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,432.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.67% of the company’s stock.

VIRC stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. Virco Mfg. has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.73 million, a PE ratio of 44.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average of $2.37.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07). Virco Mfg. had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $59.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Virco Mfg. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever and tablet arm chairs, work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, task and classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seats, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

