Visteon (NYSE:VC) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Visteon (NYSE:VC) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Visteon from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Visteon in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Visteon from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Visteon from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Visteon from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Visteon presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.18.

NYSE VC opened at $85.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.66. Visteon has a one year low of $38.69 and a one year high of $105.99.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.34) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 49.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Visteon by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 982,038 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,118,000 after acquiring an additional 38,669 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Visteon by 22.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 799,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,733,000 after acquiring an additional 147,877 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in Visteon during the second quarter worth $39,742,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visteon by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,416,000 after acquiring an additional 40,122 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Visteon by 478.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 392,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,901,000 after acquiring an additional 324,787 shares during the period.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

