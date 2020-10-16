Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vitru in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vitru in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, BofA Securities began coverage on shares of Vitru in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTRU opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. Vitru has a 12 month low of $11.84 and a 12 month high of $17.00.

Vitru Limited operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors. Its courses comprise primary of pedagogy, business administration, accounting, physical education, vocational, engineering, and health-related courses.

