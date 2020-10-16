VIVENDI SA/ADR’s (VIVHY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on VIVHY. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on VIVENDI SA/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised VIVENDI SA/ADR from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. VIVENDI SA/ADR has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of VIVHY stock opened at $29.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.78. VIVENDI SA/ADR has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $30.60. The company has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.68.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

