VMware Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:VMW)

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 14,187 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,581% compared to the average volume of 844 put options.
In other VMware news, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $191,820.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 3,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $475,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,426,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,037 shares of company stock worth $4,708,857 in the last quarter. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VMware by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,987,643 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $772,387,000 after purchasing an additional 28,593 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of VMware by 2.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,607,847 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $436,910,000 after purchasing an additional 92,827 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of VMware by 170.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,288,184 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $346,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,981 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the second quarter valued at $296,294,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of VMware by 42.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,554,369 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $240,710,000 after purchasing an additional 459,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.
Shares of VMW traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.47. The stock had a trading volume of 6,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,823. The firm has a market cap of $64.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. VMware has a 52 week low of $86.00 and a 52 week high of $173.37.
VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that VMware will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
VMware Company Profile
VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.
