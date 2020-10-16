Volex (LON:VLX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $151.81

Shares of Volex PLC (LON:VLX) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $151.81 and traded as high as $198.50. Volex shares last traded at $193.00, with a volume of 97,517 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 184.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 152.26. The company has a market cap of $283.19 million and a PE ratio of 23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

In other news, insider Nathaniel Rothschild acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.16) per share, for a total transaction of £825,000 ($1,077,867.78). Also, insider Daren Morris acquired 47,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.09) per share, with a total value of £75,683.20 ($98,880.59).

Volex plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies power cords and cable assemblies for consumer electronics, medical equipment, data center, telecommunications, industrial robotics, and automotive industries worldwide. The company's Power Cords division designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, vacuum cleaners, and electric vehicles.

