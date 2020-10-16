Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €190.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VOW3. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Independent Research set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America set a €174.00 ($204.71) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €164.56 ($193.60).

Volkswagen stock traded down €4.26 ($5.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €134.92 ($158.73). The stock had a trading volume of 1,660,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €140.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is €133.16. The company has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion and a PE ratio of 12.83. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 52-week high of €187.74 ($220.87). The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.27.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

