Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 210 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 210 price target on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VOLV.B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 175 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley set a SEK 120 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 144 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 180 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 200 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of SEK 167.82.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is SEK 144.10. Volvo has a 12 month low of SEK 123.40 and a 12 month high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

