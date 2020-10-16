Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Wedbush

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($2.58) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.34) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.25) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.02) EPS.
VYGR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.80.
NASDAQ VYGR opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. Voyager Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $16.53. The stock has a market cap of $458.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.58.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,369,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,532,000 after purchasing an additional 44,002 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 62,349 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 454.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 12,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.
About Voyager Therapeutics
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.
Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?
Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.