Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Wedbush

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($2.58) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.34) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.25) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.02) EPS.

VYGR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.80.

NASDAQ VYGR opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. Voyager Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $16.53. The stock has a market cap of $458.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.58.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $28.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,369,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,532,000 after purchasing an additional 44,002 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 62,349 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 454.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 12,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

