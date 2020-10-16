Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

VYGR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VYGR traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.41. 1,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,483. Voyager Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $16.53. The stock has a market cap of $458.53 million, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.58.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.52. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%. The business had revenue of $28.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 million. Analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,369,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,532,000 after buying an additional 44,002 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,208,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,059,000 after acquiring an additional 196,342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,122,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,165,000 after acquiring an additional 224,246 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 457,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 69,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 12,641 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.