VP (LON:VP) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $682.33

Vp plc (LON:VP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $682.33 and traded as low as $651.95. VP shares last traded at $640.00, with a volume of 200,546 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VP in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $256.99 million and a PE ratio of 13.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 638.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 682.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.63.

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Hire Station, Torrent Trackside, Groundforce, TPA, UK Forks, Airpac Bukom, and TR Group businesses. The Hire Station business engages in the rental of small tools; and climate, lifting, safety, survey, and press fitting equipment to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners.

