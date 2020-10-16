Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) Research Coverage Started at Melius

Melius started coverage on shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Wabtec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wabtec from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Wabtec from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Wabtec from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Wabtec from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Wabtec has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.18.

NYSE WAB opened at $63.51 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.35. Wabtec has a 52 week low of $35.07 and a 52 week high of $81.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.54.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. Wabtec had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Wabtec will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.51%.

In other Wabtec news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $3,361,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,817.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.93 per share, with a total value of $309,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,747.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Wabtec during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wabtec by 118.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in shares of Wabtec during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Wabtec during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wabtec during the third quarter worth about $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Wabtec Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

