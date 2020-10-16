Wam Global Ltd (ASX:WGB) Insider Acquires A$266,866.42 in Stock

Wam Global Ltd (ASX:WGB) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 124,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.14 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of A$266,866.42 ($190,618.87).

Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 9th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 42,484 shares of Wam Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.15 ($1.54) per share, for a total transaction of A$91,510.54 ($65,364.67).

On Monday, October 5th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 86,220 shares of Wam Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.12 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of A$183,045.06 ($130,746.47).

On Thursday, October 1st, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 181,168 shares of Wam Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.12 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of A$383,894.99 ($274,210.71).

On Monday, September 28th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 127,052 shares of Wam Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.10 ($1.50) per share, for a total transaction of A$266,428.04 ($190,305.75).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$2.01.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Wam Global’s previous Final dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 19th. This represents a yield of 2%.

WAM Global Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies. WAM Global Limited is based in Sydney, Australia.

