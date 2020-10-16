WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Cut to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

WRTBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC lowered shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WRTBY opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 0.79. WARTSILA OYJ/ADR has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.60.

WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter. WARTSILA OYJ/ADR had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 6.79%. Analysts anticipate that WARTSILA OYJ/ADR will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. WARTSILA OYJ/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.50%.

About WARTSILA OYJ/ADR

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company offers gas, multi-fuel, and liquid fuel power plants; and seals, bearings, and related equipment for the hydropower and tidal, and a range of industrial sectors. It also provides ballast water management systems; high pressure air and gas compressors, and CNG refueling station solutions; communication, and safety and security systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

