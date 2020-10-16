Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Co. Ltd (ASX:SOL) Insider Acquires A$2,497,600.00 in Stock

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Co. Ltd (ASX:SOL) insider Robert Millner bought 100,000 shares of Washington H. Soul Pattinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$24.98 ($17.84) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,497,600.00 ($1,784,000.00).

Robert Millner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 5th, Robert Millner bought 45,000 shares of Washington H. Soul Pattinson and stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$23.71 ($16.94) per share, with a total value of A$1,066,995.00 ($762,139.29).

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$18.05 and a 200-day moving average price of A$19.37.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Washington H. Soul Pattinson and’s previous Final dividend of $0.34. Washington H. Soul Pattinson and’s payout ratio is presently 15.07%.

About Washington H. Soul Pattinson and

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership of shares, coal mining, gold and copper mining and refining, property investment, and consulting businesses. The company operates through Investing Activities; Energy; Copper, Gold and Zinc Operations; and Property segments.

