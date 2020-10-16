Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Waste Connections from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.93.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

WCN opened at $104.18 on Tuesday. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $70.87 and a twelve month high of $106.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.81. The company has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 133.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.47.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Ronald J. Mittelstaedt sold 48,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $4,890,674.66. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 142,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,308,234.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James Little sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total transaction of $509,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,327.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 615.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 148,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,531,000 after buying an additional 128,005 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 24,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 733,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,841,000 after buying an additional 225,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.