Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $119.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WM. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.79.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $115.27 on Tuesday. Waste Management has a twelve month low of $85.34 and a twelve month high of $126.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.11.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Management will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

In related news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total value of $33,689.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,485,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 52.1% during the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Waste Management by 210.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 27.0% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

