Wedbush Boosts Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target to $99.00

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its price target upped by Wedbush from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($2.45) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($11.06) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.55.

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $77.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.19. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $79.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.72.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.78) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.35) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -11.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director John W. Childs purchased 6,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.00 per share, for a total transaction of $394,002.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,508,616 shares in the company, valued at $148,008,344. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Bailey sold 6,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $530,716.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,588,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,188,830.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 8.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 7.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

