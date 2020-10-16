Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ELEKTA AB/ADR (EKTAY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS: EKTAY) recently:

10/9/2020 – ELEKTA AB/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Elekta AB is a human care company engaged in developing and selling clinical solutions for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. It develops tools and treatment planning systems for radiation therapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy, as well as workflow enhancing software systems across the spectrum of cancer care. The Company's offering is divided into five areas: Neuroscience, Oncology, Software, Brachytherapy and Services. Elekta AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. "

10/8/2020 – ELEKTA AB/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

10/1/2020 – ELEKTA AB/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/30/2020 – ELEKTA AB/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

9/9/2020 – ELEKTA AB/ADR had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

9/4/2020 – ELEKTA AB/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/3/2020 – ELEKTA AB/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

9/3/2020 – ELEKTA AB/ADR had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/27/2020 – ELEKTA AB/ADR had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

OTCMKTS EKTAY traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 0.83. ELEKTA AB/ADR has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $14.76.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were given a $0.069 dividend. This is an increase from ELEKTA AB/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th.

Elekta AB (publ) provides equipment and software for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy systems under the Versa HD, Precise Treatment System, and Elekta Compact names; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

