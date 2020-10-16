Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (HASI)

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE: HASI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/13/2020 – Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company provides debt and equity financing for infrastructure projects. Its infrastructure projects include Energy Efficiency Projects, Clean Energy Projects and Other Sustainable Infrastructure Projects. The company serves federal, state and local governments, commercial, utility, and industrial markets. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. “

10/8/2020 – Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company provides debt and equity financing for infrastructure projects. Its infrastructure projects include Energy Efficiency Projects, Clean Energy Projects and Other Sustainable Infrastructure Projects. The company serves federal, state and local governments, commercial, utility, and industrial markets. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. “

10/7/2020 – Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company provides debt and equity financing for infrastructure projects. Its infrastructure projects include Energy Efficiency Projects, Clean Energy Projects and Other Sustainable Infrastructure Projects. The company serves federal, state and local governments, commercial, utility, and industrial markets. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. “

9/30/2020 – Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company provides debt and equity financing for infrastructure projects. Its infrastructure projects include Energy Efficiency Projects, Clean Energy Projects and Other Sustainable Infrastructure Projects. The company serves federal, state and local governments, commercial, utility, and industrial markets. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. “

9/22/2020 – Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company provides debt and equity financing for infrastructure projects. Its infrastructure projects include Energy Efficiency Projects, Clean Energy Projects and Other Sustainable Infrastructure Projects. The company serves federal, state and local governments, commercial, utility, and industrial markets. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. “

9/18/2020 – Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $37.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/18/2020 – Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company provides debt and equity financing for infrastructure projects. Its infrastructure projects include Energy Efficiency Projects, Clean Energy Projects and Other Sustainable Infrastructure Projects. The company serves federal, state and local governments, commercial, utility, and industrial markets. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. “

9/11/2020 – Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company provides debt and equity financing for infrastructure projects. Its infrastructure projects include Energy Efficiency Projects, Clean Energy Projects and Other Sustainable Infrastructure Projects. The company serves federal, state and local governments, commercial, utility, and industrial markets. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. “

Shares of HASI stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.89. 4,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,054. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.64. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $46.38. The company has a quick ratio of 31.48, a current ratio of 31.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.79 and a 200 day moving average of $32.88.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc alerts:

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.25%.

In related news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $383,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,861,313.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HASI. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 2.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 9.3% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 1.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 0.8% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 2.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.