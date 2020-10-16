Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WB. Bank of America began coverage on Weibo in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weibo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Weibo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.75.

NASDAQ:WB traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.01. 11,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,503. Weibo has a twelve month low of $28.93 and a twelve month high of $55.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.78 and a 200 day moving average of $35.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.66.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 28th. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Weibo had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $387.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weibo will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WB. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in Weibo by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,063,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $69,344,000 after acquiring an additional 985,125 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Weibo by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,980,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $131,802,000 after buying an additional 366,282 shares during the period. Perseverance Asset Management International increased its position in Weibo by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perseverance Asset Management International now owns 1,465,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,238,000 after buying an additional 262,461 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Weibo by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 225,882 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Weibo by 722.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 128,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,306,000 after buying an additional 112,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

