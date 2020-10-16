Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WABC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westamerica Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.25.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Westamerica Bancorporation stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.27. The company had a trading volume of 308 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,432. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.67. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $46.94 and a 12-month high of $69.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.19.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 37.72% and a return on equity of 10.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the second quarter worth $6,889,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,634,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 271,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,597,000 after purchasing an additional 63,112 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,104,000 after purchasing an additional 49,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 918,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,985,000 after acquiring an additional 45,920 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit to local businesses and professionals.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.