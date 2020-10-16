William Blair Begins Coverage on Unity Software (NYSE:U)

William Blair began coverage on shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Unity Software’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on U. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Unity Software in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. BofA Securities assumed coverage on Unity Software in a report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Unity Software in a report on Tuesday. They set a hold rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities raised Unity Software to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Unity Software in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.09.

Get Unity Software alerts:

NYSE U opened at $91.43 on Tuesday. Unity Software has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $102.63.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Unity Software stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.