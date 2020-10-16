William Ho Sells 2,000 Shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Stock

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $80,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,531.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

William Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 1st, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $31,180.00.

On Tuesday, September 15th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $36,140.00.

On Tuesday, September 1st, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $26,240.00.

On Monday, August 17th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $24,760.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $21,540.00.

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $39.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.25 million and a P/E ratio of -2.72. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $51.21.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RAPT. BidaskClub upgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $37.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. RAPT Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 617.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 537.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company develops small molecules that are designed to modulate the critical immune responses underlying these diseases.

