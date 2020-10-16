Wilmington plc (WIL.L) (LON:WIL) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $127.54

Wilmington plc (WIL.L) (LON:WIL)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $127.54 and traded as low as $123.00. Wilmington plc (WIL.L) shares last traded at $123.00, with a volume of 3,959 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wilmington plc (WIL.L) in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

Get Wilmington plc (WIL.L) alerts:

The company has a market cap of $109.45 million and a PE ratio of 23.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 126.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 127.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.09.

Wilmington plc provides data information, education, and networking services to professional markets worldwide. Its Risk & Compliance segment provides regulatory and compliance training, qualifications, and complementary data and information services to individuals and firms that are operating in regulated markets and jurisdictions, as well as to risk and compliance officers.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Wilmington plc (WIL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilmington plc (WIL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.