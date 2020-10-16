Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Plans None Dividend of $3.25

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, October 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 3.25 per share by the specialty retailer on Tuesday, December 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th.

Winmark has increased its dividend payment by 143.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Winmark stock opened at $166.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $621.85 million, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.75. Winmark has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $215.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.43.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 306.43% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company had revenue of $12.39 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Mark L. Wilson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.19, for a total transaction of $1,184,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,620.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.55, for a total value of $2,044,375.00. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Winmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

