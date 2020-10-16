Winmark Co. (WINA) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 9th

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) announced a None dividend on Wednesday, October 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 3.25 per share by the specialty retailer on Tuesday, December 15th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th.

Winmark has raised its dividend by 143.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

WINA stock opened at $166.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $621.85 million, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.43. Winmark has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $215.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 306.43% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $12.39 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Winmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other Winmark news, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.55, for a total value of $2,044,375.00. Also, Director Mark L. Wilson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.19, for a total transaction of $1,184,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,620.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

