WNS (NYSE:WNS) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

WNS (NYSE:WNS) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.33-2.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $830-854 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $848.47 million.WNS also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.33-2.48 EPS.

WNS stock opened at $65.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. WNS has a one year low of $34.26 and a one year high of $75.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.18 and its 200 day moving average is $55.82.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. WNS had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $214.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. WNS’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WNS will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WNS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised WNS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barrington Research increased their target price on WNS from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on WNS from $52.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on WNS from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on WNS from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WNS has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.40.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

