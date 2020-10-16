Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Cut to “Neutral” at Roth Capital

Roth Capital lowered shares of Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Roth Capital currently has $27.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $33.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Workhorse Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $4.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.43.

NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $22.30 on Tuesday. Workhorse Group has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $30.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.10.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.64). The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harry Demott sold 50,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $1,307,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,163.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 4,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $61,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 153,243 shares in the company, valued at $2,347,682.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 218,869 shares of company stock worth $5,096,646. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKHS. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 293.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 682,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 508,935 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter worth $7,882,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,264,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 630.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after buying an additional 272,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,733,000. Institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

