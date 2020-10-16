XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ XBIT opened at $19.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $554.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.59. XBiotech has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $26.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.76.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.50 million for the quarter.

In related news, VP Queena Han sold 51,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $1,018,675.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $367,455. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sushma Shivaswamy sold 20,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $413,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 91,841 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,869 over the last three months. 30.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of XBiotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of XBiotech in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of XBiotech by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of XBiotech by 191.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

XBiotech Company Profile

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is bermekimab, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

