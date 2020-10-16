Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on XRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Xerox from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Xerox from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Xerox from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Xerox has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

XRX stock opened at $20.12 on Tuesday. Xerox has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $39.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.99 and its 200-day moving average is $17.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.67.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. Xerox had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xerox will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

In other Xerox news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 24,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.38 per share, with a total value of $456,687.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 27,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $496,665.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 2,633,082 shares of company stock valued at $44,660,299 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Xerox during the third quarter valued at $650,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xerox during the third quarter valued at $192,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Xerox by 12.3% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xerox by 8.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 14,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Xerox by 48,033.9% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 28,399 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 28,340 shares during the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xerox Holdings Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

