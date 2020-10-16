Xiaomi Corp (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Short Interest Down 75.5% in September

Xiaomi Corp (OTCMKTS:XIACF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,631,900 shares, a drop of 75.5% from the September 15th total of 23,019,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 27.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Xiaomi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS XIACF opened at $2.89 on Friday. Xiaomi has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $3.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average is $1.99.

Xiaomi Corporation, an Internet company, provides hardware, software, and Internet services in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Smartphones, IoT and Lifestyle Products, Internet Services, and Others segments. The Smartphones segment sells smartphones. The IoT and Lifestyle Products segment offers smart TVs, laptops, AI speakers, and smart routers; various IoT and other smart hardware products; and lifestyle products.

