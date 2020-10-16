XP Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:XP)

XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 920 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,573% compared to the typical daily volume of 55 put options.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in XP during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of XP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of XP by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of XP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of XP in the 1st quarter valued at about $358,000.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XP shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of XP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of XP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Bank of America upgraded XP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on XP in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Shares of NYSE:XP opened at $42.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.12. XP has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $52.94.

XP (NYSE:XP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $358.03 million for the quarter.

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

