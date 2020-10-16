YEE 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $224,523.00 (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 16th. YEE has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and $224,523.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, YEE has traded 25.9% lower against the US dollar. One YEE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, FCoin, Huobi and DEx.top.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get YEE alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00039033 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006155 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $545.20 or 0.04802758 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00031337 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00046001 BTC.

YEE Token Profile

YEE (CRYPTO:YEE) is a token. It launched on January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com . YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling YEE

YEE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, FCoin, ABCC, DEx.top, DigiFinex, CoinTiger and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.