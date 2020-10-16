Zacks: Analysts Expect ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) will report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ReneSola’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.01. ReneSola reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 94.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ReneSola.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.40 million. ReneSola had a positive return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SOL shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on ReneSola in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ReneSola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised ReneSola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

SOL stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.93. The stock had a trading volume of 18,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,846. The firm has a market cap of $159.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.50. ReneSola has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

