Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for XOMA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the highest is ($0.11). XOMA posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 205%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that XOMA will report full-year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.00). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.34). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow XOMA.

Get XOMA alerts:

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 million. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 102.23%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XOMA shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of XOMA in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, XOMA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:XOMA traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.76. 443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,376. XOMA has a twelve month low of $14.14 and a twelve month high of $28.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.29. The stock has a market cap of $227.85 million, a P/E ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $70,227.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 11,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.31 per share, with a total value of $225,598.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 220,689 shares of company stock valued at $4,113,639 in the last three months. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in XOMA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of XOMA by 119.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in XOMA by 7.3% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 415,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,208,000 after purchasing an additional 28,380 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in XOMA during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in XOMA during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XOMA (XOMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.