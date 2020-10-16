Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) to Post -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) to report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ontrak’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Ontrak reported earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ontrak will report full year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ontrak.

Get Ontrak alerts:

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $17.23 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ontrak from $50.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ontrak has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

Shares of OTRK traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,358. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.76. Ontrak has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -33.01 and a beta of 2.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ontrak by 63.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 12,226 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ontrak by 5.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ontrak by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ontrak (OTRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.